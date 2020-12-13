GP brings iPhone 12 for customers

Prothom Alo English Desk
As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh to serve customers better with the possible access to Apple’s latest innovation, Grameenphone is offering the new iPhone 12. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature unparalleled new camera system, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the most significant jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone.

Customers will be able to purchase iPhone 12 from their all-dedicated sales channels (Grameenphone Experience Center & online shop). For complete pricing and availability details, please visit https://gpoffers.co/iphone-12 or nearest Grameenphone Experience Center.

