Daraz unveils Lucky 7.7 campaign where 'luck favors the fast'
Win an iPhone 16 Pro Max, Reevo eBike, trip to Cox’s Bazar and more this July.
Daraz Bangladesh, one of the country’s leading e-commerce platform, is set to launch its mid-year frenzy Lucky 7.7 campaign, running from 7 to 15 July, 2025, under the thrilling theme “luck favors the fast”, reports a press release.
With Flash Sale of up to 80 per cent off, Tk 300 million (Tk 30 crore) worth of vouchers, free delivery and a series of jaw-dropping giveaways, this campaign promises one of the most exciting online shopping experiences of the year.
At the center of the campaign are mega contests offering high-value rewards. With the Daraz jackpot , buy more and win contest, customers who place the highest number of successful orders and purchase a minimum of Tk 300 worth of Dettol items between 7–15 July stand a chance to win an iPhone 16 Pro Max and a Reevo eBike, courtesy of Dettol and Reevo.
On 7 July only, the “Ek Din Er Bajimaat” contest will award a brand-new realme 14T smartphone, courtesy to realme to the customer with the highest total purchase in a single day. In the add to cart and win contest, customers who add the most items to their cart between 2–6 July and place at least one order during the campaign will win an AirPods Pro (4th Gen), courtesy of Sumash Tech.
The brand giveaway from Lotto offers a luxury Cox’s Bazar trip and shopping vouchers to the customer who spends the highest amount on Lotto products during the campaign period. All giveaway winners will be selected based on successful order data and announced via Daraz's official social media platforms after the campaign concludes.
Adding more thrill, the campaign’s signature 7 / 77 / 777 / 7777 taka deals unlock unbelievable offers, such as an oven for Tk 7, air fryer for Tk 77, and a Google TV for just Tk 777 — available in limited quantities at surprise times.
The excitement begins with a midnight rush hour on 7 July, releasing high-value 8-9 per cent vouchers between 12 am to 1 am, followed by random flash vouchers throughout the campaign.
To maximize savings, Daraz has partnered with bKash, Mastercard, City Bank, Eastern Bank, and LankaBangla Finance, with additional EMI benefits from City Bank and Eastern Bank. Customers can also enjoy free delivery on orders over Tk 399, plus exclusive Daraz choice channel offers buy 4 get free delivery as well as buy 5 get 1 item free with free delivery.
The campaign is supported by an extensive lineup of partners, with Marico, Unilever, Reckitt, and Lotto as platinum sponsors, Oraimo as gold sponsor, and Nestlé, Natura Care, Ugreen, Microlab, NeoCare, Abul Khair, and Honor as silver tier sponsors.
Customers will find everything they need from thousands of products across key categories, including electronics, fashion, beauty and personal care, groceries, mother and baby care, home appliances, mobile accessories, kitchenware, home décor, and everyday lifestyle essentials.
“Lucky 7.7 is all about creating exceptional value across our ecosystem,” said AHM Hasinul Quddus, chief corporate affairs officer of Daraz Bangladesh. “It gives customers access to unbeatable deals while empowering our sellers to reach more buyers and accelerate growth, a true win-win for everyone involved.”
For real-time updates, flash drops, and contest results, customers are encouraged to follow Daraz on the app and social media channels.