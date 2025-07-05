Daraz unveils Lucky 7.7 campaign where 'luck favors the fast'

Daraz Bangladesh, one of the country’s leading e-commerce platform, is set to launch its mid-year frenzy Lucky 7.7 campaign, running from 7 to 15 July, 2025, under the thrilling theme “luck favors the fast”, reports a press release.

With Flash Sale of up to 80 per cent off, Tk 300 million (Tk 30 crore) worth of vouchers, free delivery and a series of jaw-dropping giveaways, this campaign promises one of the most exciting online shopping experiences of the year.

At the center of the campaign are mega contests offering high-value rewards. With the Daraz jackpot , buy more and win contest, customers who place the highest number of successful orders and purchase a minimum of Tk 300 worth of Dettol items between 7–15 July stand a chance to win an iPhone 16 Pro Max and a Reevo eBike, courtesy of Dettol and Reevo.