Grameenphone receives prestigious People Award at Telenor Global Awards

Grameenphone has been presented with the "People Award" at the latest "Telenor Global Awards" at the Telenor Global Forum at Fornebu, Oslo global head quarter of Telenor Group. Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman received the honour virtually on behalf of the organisation.

The criteria for the people award measured areas that are core to the Organisation's people strategy, categorized in three buckets – firstly, learning culture and upskilling; secondly, safety and well-being; and lastly, employee engagement and organisation modernisation.

Through rigorous reviewing of various qualitative and quantitative parameters of all the business units in these three dimensions, Grameenphone was declared the winner of the prestigious award by Telenor.