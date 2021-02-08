Grameenphone unveils Telenor’s research findings

Grameenphone has unveiled a research finding, conducted by Telenor Research, Monday as to how people will cope with the new trends of technology in post pandemic period.

The country’s leading telecommunications service provider revealed the outcomes in an event in the cpaital’s GP house where Shyam Sunder Sikder, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) attended as the chief guest.

Bjorn Sandberg, head of Telenor Research, presented the research findings virtually. Through the research, Telenor has identified five different technological trends that will shape the technological interaction of this year (2021).

The research said last year (2020) was not only a challenging period for us but also one of the most transformative years. It has forced the global population to urgently adapt to a new way of life.

The sixth edition of ‘Tech Trends’ by Telenor Research identified the trends are included the emergence of innovative technologies addressing remote education and work, the rising data security concerns, increased usage of environmental friendly technology and the necessity of technology for combating loneliness.

At the event, Bjorn Sandberg said, “The past year has proved that digitalization is a key to tackling major societal issues and to facilitate new ways of working and living in 2021.”

BTRC Chairman, Shyam Sunder said, “These trends will play a crucial role for guiding innovators, enterprises and experts in respect of making solutions.”