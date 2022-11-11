pandamart launches “Order and Win” campaign for consumers

On the occasion of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, foodpanda’s online grocery delivery platform, pandamart has launched a campaign called 'Order and Win' for its customers last week.

Under this campaign, one selected winner for each week will get a 43-inch Android Smart Television as a prize.

As part of the campaign, a smart television was handed over to the first week’s winner, Fahmida Walliah recently at foodpanda Bangladesh head office. She is a homemaker and a regular customer of pandamart. Fahmida finds it very convenient to order from pandamart on a daily basis. The prize was handed over by Delara Farooq, head of category managements, foodpanda Bangladesh; Mohammad Tabrej Khan, head of logistics, foodpanda Bangladesh and Abid Mahmood, head of marketing-new verticals, foodpanda Bangladesh.