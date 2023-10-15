BRAC to promote female entrepreneurs in Mymensingh 

In a bid to highlight the entrepreneurial spirit of women in Mymensingh, a wide array of products ranging from handcrafted garments to agricultural goods, will be on display. This includes traditional items from the region.

The event will be organised on the occasion of 'Financial Inclusion Week,' which commences on 16 October, a press release reads.

BRAC is the driving force behind this initiative, with the aim of fostering female entrepreneurship by providing a platform for direct product showcase and sales. BRAC representatives will be available at the event, offering information on a diverse range of products and addressing queries related to the BRAC Microfinance Programme.