MIB celebrates ‘Bangladesh Marketing Day’

The Marketers Institute, Bangladesh (MIB) held a two-day conference to observe the ‘Bangladesh Marketing Day’ at the Dhaka University focusing on sustainable marketing in context of the changing landscape of the global economy.

Teachers, marketing professionals and students participated in the concluding phase of the two-day conference organised at the Teacher Student Centre (TSC) of the Dhaka University on Friday.

Planning minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan (MP) was present as the chief guest while Marketer’s Institute Bangladesh (MIB) president professor Mizanur Rahman chaired the session.

Addressing the session, planning minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan said that there is no alternative to sustainable marketing to achieve business growth. An efficient human resource development is required in that regard.