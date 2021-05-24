Biman to resume flights to Saudi Arabia from May 29

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume flight operations to Saudi Arabia from 29 May.
Biman decided to resume the service upon the assurance of hotel quarantine facilities in Saudi hotels, said Biman deputy general manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandaker.
Advertisement
Passengers have been requested to contact the nearest Biman sales counter to book hotels and quarantine packages and tickets.
On 20 May, Biman announced the suspension of flights to Saudi Arabia for five days until 24 May.
The flights were suspended after Saudi authorities imposed new conditions on international travellers against the backdrop of Covid-19 including mandatory hotel quarantine.