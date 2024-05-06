Mercedes-Benz Launches ‘Widest EV Lineup’ in Bangladesh

The Rancon Motors Limited, official distributor of Mercedes-Benz, has launched six different models of Mercedes-Benz EQ Lineup in Bangladesh.

On this occasion, a grand ceremony was organized at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) recently. There was a day-long motor show featuring both modern and classic cars from Mercedes-Benz followed by a concert featuring Warfaze, Nemesis and Pritom.

The EQ lineup was launched in a separate gala event in the presence of prominent opinion leaders and business tycoons of the country. The cars were unveiled with a laser show followed by a fashion show featuring live music by Nemesis and Xefer.