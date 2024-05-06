Mercedes-Benz Launches ‘Widest EV Lineup’ in Bangladesh
The Rancon Motors Limited, official distributor of Mercedes-Benz, has launched six different models of Mercedes-Benz EQ Lineup in Bangladesh.
On this occasion, a grand ceremony was organized at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) recently. There was a day-long motor show featuring both modern and classic cars from Mercedes-Benz followed by a concert featuring Warfaze, Nemesis and Pritom.
The EQ lineup was launched in a separate gala event in the presence of prominent opinion leaders and business tycoons of the country. The cars were unveiled with a laser show followed by a fashion show featuring live music by Nemesis and Xefer.
Group managing director Romo Rouf Chowdhury, divisional director Imran Zaman Khan, chief executive officer (CEO) Redwanul Zia were present in the ceremony.
The 4 SUV and 2 Sedan models launched during the event are: EQS 450 4matic SUV, EQS 450+ Sedan, EQE 350+ SUV, EQE 53 AMG SUV, EQE 350+ Sedan and EQB.
Imran Zaman Khan said in his speech, electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry. He also said Mercedes-Benz Bangladesh, in collaboration with Genex Infrastructure Ltd, is working to develop a nationwide charging station network. A total of seven charging stations are currently operational in Dhaka, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet with a projection of 21 stations by end of Q2 2024.
Mercedes-Benz is the latest addition to join the EV revolution in Bangladesh following other brands like Audi, BMW and BYD. With the total of 6 new EV models offered by Mercedes-Benz, it is currently offering consumers the widest EV model range to choose from.