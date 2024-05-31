Energypac MD Humayun Rashid elected BPCCI president
Humayun Rashid, the managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation PLC, has been elected as the president of the Bangladesh Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BPCCI) for the term 2024-2026.
The election took place during an annual general meeting (AGM) of the organisation at Gulshan in Dhaka, read a press release.
BPCCI, established in 2013, actively engages in trade fairs, business delegations and networking events to boost business opportunities and strengthen the relationship between Bangladesh and the Philippines.
Humayun Rashid will now lead the organisation as its new president. Building upon the successes achieved under the previous board of directors, he will help reinforce Bangladesh’s positive image among ASEAN countries and maintain strong relationships with respective embassies.
Expressing his gratitude, the newly elected president said, “I am humbled to assume the role of BPCCI president and eager to work together with my peers to fortify the business ties between Bangladesh and the Philippines. With joint efforts and dedication, we can head towards our shared vision of promoting innovation and propelling economic growth.”
The election came at a pivotal moment when BPCCI seeks to solidify Bangladesh’s ties with the ASEAN countries. His leadership will be crucial in representing Bangladeshi business interests and fostering greater engagement with ASEAN markets, thereby enhancing economic cooperation and mutual understanding.