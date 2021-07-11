Local

foodpanda offers discounts on card payment for new customers

Prothom Alo English Desk
Online food and grocery delivery service foodpanda partnered up with eight banks and one non-banking financial institution to offers discounts on card payment for new customers, said a press release.

Debit, credit and prepaid card holders of HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Eastern Bank, Prime Bank, Shahjalal Islam Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, BRAC Bank, United Commercial Bank, and LankaBangla Finance Limited, who are new customers on foodpanda can avail the discount.

Starting now, new foodpanda users can use the code: BANK200 to get 40 per cent off up to Tk 200 on their first order after installing the app. The minimum order value to avail this offer is Tk 400.

To do so, customers have to add their card details to their list of saved payment methods on the foodpanda app. Once their account details have been added, customers are free to go cashless and enjoy discounts as they wish.

However, around 78 per cent of foodpanda users prefer cash-on-delivery to date, according to the press release.

