foodpanda offers discounts on card payment for new customers

Starting now, new foodpanda users can use the code: BANK200 to get 40 per cent off up to Tk 200 on their first order after installing the app. The minimum order value to avail this offer is Tk 400.

To do so, customers have to add their card details to their list of saved payment methods on the foodpanda app. Once their account details have been added, customers are free to go cashless and enjoy discounts as they wish.

However, around 78 per cent of foodpanda users prefer cash-on-delivery to date, according to the press release.