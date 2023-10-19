Banglalink celebrates Global Ethics Day

To commemorate this global event, Banglalink is conducting various employee engagement activities focused on reinforcing ethical principles and practices including interactive games and quizzes.

Banglalink also hosted a Business Partner Engagement Session, to exchange insights and thoughts on their partnership and how both parties could enhance their relationship on the basis of fairness, transparency, and trust.

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, said, "At Banglalink, we are committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in our daily operations. 'Global Ethics Day 2023' is a part of our ongoing efforts to create an environment firmly rooted in moral principles and we are dedicated to raising our standards through various initiatives. We believe in fostering an environment where everyone can excel while adhering to these essential values."