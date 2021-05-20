Huawei to support South Asia to cultivate 100,000 digital talents in 5 yrs

Huawei will support three South Asia countries -- Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal to cultivate 100,000 digital talents over the next five years in cooperation with the governments, universities, and industrial partners.
Huawei spokesperson came up with the development at the Digital Talent Regional Summit 2021 held virtually on Thursday, said a press release.
Themed “Cultivating a Talent Ecosystem for Inclusive Digital Prosperity,” the summit brought together ministers and scholars from the three countries, experts and representatives from UNESCO and the ICT industry, to explore collaborative initiatives for closing the digital skill gaps and facilitating the digital transformation in the post-pandemic economic recovery.
State minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology professor Satya Prasad Majumder and UNESCO country representative Bangladesh Beatrice Kaldun, were present among other and shared their insights.
Addressing the summit, vice president of Huawei Asia Pacific Jay Chen said, “We believe the talent ecosystem is the cornerstone of the economic recovery and a long-lasting digital future. However, the lack of digital skills is one of the biggest challenges facing many countries. In the next five years, Huawei expects to develop more than 100,000 ICT talents and build a vibrant digital talent ecosystem in this dynamic region, especially Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.”
State minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak appreciated the initiative of Huawei to support the government in providing ICT solutions and training the digital talents.
He said, “Now is the right time to create digital talent, along with the priority on digitalization. The father of our nation said that the biggest asset of Bangladesh is the soil and people of the country. We are witnessing the reflection of those words in the present day. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh is marching forward by fulfilling all the requirements of a developing nation, which have been possible for the efficient use of information and communication technology in all fields; consequently, Vision 2021 is being implemented.”
“We are confident that with the support of the private sector, we will be able to attain our goals within the specified time. Huawei has been working as a partner in various government initiatives to accelerate the country’s digitalization process and upskill the youth. With their support, our youth have the opportunity to learn about modern technology from industry experts. I strongly believe, such partnerships will contribute to the country's economic growth and prepare our youth to face the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he added.
The minister stressed that the digital transformation will bring dramatic changes in society, and it is vital to upskill the youth and reskill the current employees. The government, educational institutions, and private sectors should continue to collaborate on the digital talent ecosystem.
Scholars and experts from the region participated in the panel discussion at the event explored the recommendations for addressing the talent challenges. They emphasized approaches to developing talent aligned with the digital vision.
Professor Satya Prasad Majumder said, “This pandemic has reminded us of the need for continuous innovation in order to remain ahead of the curve by using technology. This can be achieved only if we continue to nurture talent in the ICT sector. For that, ICT leaders such as Huawei and institutes of academic excellence like BUET need to continue working together like we have been doing so far, with the support of the government. I would like to thank Huawei for taking the timely step of arranging this much-needed event today, which reaffirms our conviction of collaborating to ensure the wheels of innovation keep spinning.”
Representatives from the international organisation also emphasized the importance of closing the digital skills gap for sustainable development.
Beatrice Kaldun of UNESCO said, “In order to cultivate a talent ecosystem for inclusive digital prosperity, we have to promote digital inclusion, mainstream digital skill developments, and foster digital-pedagogical transformation to ensure the quality of learning.”
“Huawei is committed to this action and would like to build on its partnership with UNESCO, which started with the ‘TECH4ALL’ initiative in Africa, with the aim for global expansion. It is a long-term, digital inclusion initiative that targets empowering the world’s maximum population with essential digital skills,” she added.
During the pandemic, Huawei has cooperated with partners, including UNESCO, to provide digital solutions and online learning resources to students and professionals.
Huawei plans to extend the digital talents cultivation initiatives and provide an end-to-end Huawei Talent Platform, which will help learners to improve their capabilities and assists them with career development by offering a one-stop service, covering the online course, examination, certification, and job seeking, according to the press release.