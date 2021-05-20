Huawei to support South Asia to cultivate 100,000 digital talents in 5 yrs

Huawei will support three South Asia countries -- Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal to cultivate 100,000 digital talents over the next five years in cooperation with the governments, universities, and industrial partners.

Huawei spokesperson came up with the development at the Digital Talent Regional Summit 2021 held virtually on Thursday, said a press release.

Themed “Cultivating a Talent Ecosystem for Inclusive Digital Prosperity,” the summit brought together ministers and scholars from the three countries, experts and representatives from UNESCO and the ICT industry, to explore collaborative initiatives for closing the digital skill gaps and facilitating the digital transformation in the post-pandemic economic recovery.

State minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology professor Satya Prasad Majumder and UNESCO country representative Bangladesh Beatrice Kaldun, were present among other and shared their insights.

Addressing the summit, vice president of Huawei Asia Pacific Jay Chen said, “We believe the talent ecosystem is the cornerstone of the economic recovery and a long-lasting digital future. However, the lack of digital skills is one of the biggest challenges facing many countries. In the next five years, Huawei expects to develop more than 100,000 ICT talents and build a vibrant digital talent ecosystem in this dynamic region, especially Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.”