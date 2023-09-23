ICURP conference in Dhaka with focus on sustainable development

The third episode of the international conference on urban and regional planning (ICURP) has officially kicked off at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

Organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), the event aims to bring together planners, professionals, educators, researchers, and those involved in urban and rural development in various parts of the nation so they can collaborate effectively to advance urbanisation by sharing their varied perspectives and experiences, read a press release.