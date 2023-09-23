ICURP conference in Dhaka with focus on sustainable development

The third episode of the international conference on urban and regional planning (ICURP) has officially kicked off at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.
Organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), the event aims to bring together planners, professionals, educators, researchers, and those involved in urban and rural development in various parts of the nation so they can collaborate effectively to advance urbanisation by sharing their varied perspectives and experiences, read a press release.
The theme for this year's ICURP is "Spatial Planning for Sustainable Development-Achieving National and Global Goals."
Prime minister’s private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman inaugurated the three-day conference as the chief guest.
BIP president Mohammad Fazle Reza Sumon, BIP convener of the advisory council Akter Mahmud, and head of development cooperation, German embassy, Florian Hollen were present as special guests.
BIP general secretary and ICURP convenor Shaikh Muhammed Mehedi Ahsan presented the keynote of the conference.