BRAC Bank appoints 60 graduates through Young Leaders' Programme

BRAC Bank has on-boarded a batch of 60 fresh graduate talents to support the bank’s growth plan. The bank has planned to onboard more talents during 2023 to expand its foothold across the country. This news has sparked enthusiasm among new graduates from both public and private universities.

Currently employing 8,200 full-time coworkers, BRAC Bank stands as one of the most substantial employers within the nation's banking sector.

These talents have been selected through a rigorous process involving a series of assessments including psychometrics, personality profiling and two-step competence based interview processes conducted by trained assessors.