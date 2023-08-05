BRAC Bank appoints 60 graduates through Young Leaders' Programme

BRAC Bank has appointed fresh graduates under its signature onboarding initiative - Young Leaders' Programme (YLP), commonly known as Management Trainee Programme, said a press release.
This move comes as part of the bank's significant business expansion strategy, aiming to double its business by 2025 through human resources and technology investments.
BRAC Bank has on-boarded a batch of 60 fresh graduate talents to support the bank’s growth plan. The bank has planned to onboard more talents during 2023 to expand its foothold across the country. This news has sparked enthusiasm among new graduates from both public and private universities.
Currently employing 8,200 full-time coworkers, BRAC Bank stands as one of the most substantial employers within the nation's banking sector.
These talents have been selected through a rigorous process involving a series of assessments including psychometrics, personality profiling and two-step competence based interview processes conducted by trained assessors.
In the run-up to the recruitment, BRAC Bank also organized a number of career talks with the leading public and private universities of the country prior to this year’s drive to aware the potential talents of the country. Upon successful completion of one year, these talents will be placed in different functions.
BRAC Bank family led by its managing director and CEO Selim RF Hussain gave a warm welcome to the new batch of talents at a ceremony held on 1 August, 2023 at its head office in Dhaka. The senior leadership team members also joined in.
Hussain highlighted BRAC Bank's significant growth and reputation as a leader in good governance, transparency, ethics, and compliance. He praised the corporate culture, brand value, and people-care initiatives that have positioned the bank as a preferred employer for the country's youth.
He emphasized, “We recognize that our people are the organization's most valuable assets, so we remain committed to recruiting the best talent and investing in their development. To continue to drive new ideas and energy in a company with such ambitious growth plans, we must consistently bring in fresh perspectives. We will cultivate a work environment that simultaneously fosters learning, enjoyment, and impact. We look forward to guiding our future leaders on this thrilling journey ahead.”