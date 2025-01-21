Islami Bank official achieves AAOIFI’s CSAA fellowship
Abu Nasir Md Muzahid, senior principal officer of Islami Bank Bangladesh achieved the Certified Shari’ah Advisor and Auditor (CSAA) fellowship of Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), said a press release.
He is now entitled to all the privileges of AAOIFI, a globally accredited organisation that prepares accounting, auditing, governance, ethics and Sharia'h standards for Islamic financial institutions and the industry.
Abu Nasir Md. Muzahid completed his graduation in History from Jahangirnagar University and obtained Executive MBA from Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University. He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh. Prior to joining the Bank, he worked as Staff Report at English daily New Nation.