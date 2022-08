A few simple steps will take MyGP users to the cricket frenzy through the sports section on MyGP platform and get the subscription from Rabbithole with their mobile balance.

Grameenphone is offering a special discount on the Rabbithole subscription fee for cricket lovers as well.

GP users can avail of the daily pack, monthly or half-yearly pack for Tk 20, 89 (existing price 99), or 449 (existing price 499) only, respectively.