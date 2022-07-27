Recruiting agency sees growth after joining imo Channel

Within only 2 months, the amount of closed deals of this marketing manager increased by around 50 per cent as there was a huge boost in the number of their followers, which reached nearly 13,000. On an average, the number of migrant workers who reach out to BGL Overseas through imo Channel every day is around 50, much more efficient than other digital platforms.

Abdullah Al Mamun from BGL Overseas said, “We were looking for a good platform to connect to our target clients in a direct way. Ever since we connected with imo Channel, we witnessed a significant rise in our engagement with the job seekers, because our target clients are already on the platform and could call us directly on imo without fees and not through other agents, which has helped us experience meteoric growth in terms of business.”