Taking care of your walls with Berger

A general scenario would have you sitting at the paint store, looking at different paint options and comparing prices of various brands. But here’s the catch: there’s much more to paint than the price tags. If you’ve ever used a low-quality paint, you would know that the surface you painted needed 2/3 or maybe even 4 coats of paint to get your walls to finally bloom better. The biggest benefit of a superior quality paint is that it will have a higher ratio of fine particle pigments, which means you will need lesser coats. Instead of multiple layers of coats, you might just need 1, or max 2. So, when you make sure you’re choosing one of these single-coat options, even if it’s a little more expensive than the other options, you’re actually saving a lot of money in the long run!
Another thing about choosing a high-quality paint over a random low-quality one is that the first option will last way longer. Low-quality paints often have cheaper binders with larger molecules that don’t bind to the wall properly. Choosing a high-quality paint means the paint job will last longer and will have a reduced risk of peeling, blistering, and chalking or fading away.
One of the most important things to consider before buying a low-quality paint are the health hazards involved with it. High-quality paint companies keep Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) level low and also manufacture lead-free paint keeping in mind about health issues and environmental friendliness.
