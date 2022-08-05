Taking care of your walls with Berger

Who doesn’t fancy themselves some good deals while preparing the decor for their home? However, finding cheap deals on paints may not always be the ideal solution. Buying low-quality paints may appear profitable at first glance, but there might be a couple of hidden costs you would need to take into consideration. Here's a look at how low-quality paint will actually cost you more.

First, let’s not forget that paint is generally made of three things: solvent, pigment and binder. When we paint our walls, the solvent dissipates in the air leaving the pigment and binder, which are referred to as the solid elements of the paint. The binder’s job is to hold the pigment together so that the two can formulate the paint layer. Hence, high quality paints not only contain more pigments but that the solid elements will also be finer than the low-quality versions. Hence, it will have better longevity, and require less to hide the surface on which it is applied.