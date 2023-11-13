Jabed Sultan clinches ‘Chief Digital Officer of the Year’ award

As recognition of his professional performance, Prothom Alo’s chief digital business officer Jabed Sultan has received the ‘Chief Digital Officer of the Year’ award. He received the awards at ‘Bangladesh C-Suit Awards 2023’ event held at a hotel in the capital on Saturday night.

Bangladesh Brand Forum organised the c-suit awards in Bangladesh to recognise entrepreneurs, directors and c-level (chief) officials of different corporate sectors in the country. A total of 28 corporate personalities were awarded in 22 categories in the event, organised for the second time this year.