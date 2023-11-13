Jabed Sultan clinches ‘Chief Digital Officer of the Year’ award

As recognition of his professional performance, Prothom Alo’s chief digital business officer Jabed Sultan has received the ‘Chief Digital Officer of the Year’ award. He received the awards at ‘Bangladesh C-Suit Awards 2023’ event held at a hotel in the capital on Saturday night.
Bangladesh Brand Forum organised the c-suit awards in Bangladesh to recognise entrepreneurs, directors and c-level (chief) officials of different corporate sectors in the country. A total of 28 corporate personalities were awarded in 22 categories in the event, organised for the second time this year.
Prothom Alo’s chief digital business officer Jabed Sultan received the award for special achievement in digital media business using creative ideas and innovative initiatives. He has a long experience of working in digital business and marketing.
After receiving the award Jabed Sultan said, “This achievement isn’t mine alone, it will inspire all our co-workers towards Prothom Alo’s mission of innovative initiative in digital business. This recognition will motivate us even more to move forward and make newer innovations.”
Jabed Sultan is a digital business and marketing professional. He has been working as ProthomAlo’s digital business chief for the last five years. He has been working in Prothom Alo’s brand and activation department since 2009. He worked in UNDP and Nestle Bangladesh earlier.
Jabed Sultan has received double master’s degree from Dhaka University’s IBA and Business Administration faculty. Before that he received his honours degree from Jahangirnagar University’s IBA.