Pathao introduces to 'Pay Later' feature in Bangladesh

Pathao, the country’s largest digital services platform, Tuesday rolled out a ‘Pay Later’ feature for its users, providing a first-of-its-kind payment option for consumers in Bangladesh.

The flexible payment solution comes as part of the company’s continuous efforts to offer convenience and choices to its users, who form the largest and most engaged base of young and aspiring digital consumers in Bangladesh.

Many of them are at times on a limited budget because they are waiting for their salary to arrive. ‘Pay Later’ solves this problem by allowing users to spend responsibly and with confidence.