Seeds for the Future winners visit Huawei headquarters in Bangladesh

Seeds for the Future is such a programme that is organised anually. Last year, 15 students from different universities were selected as the winners from Bangladesh.
With this visit, the champions were given an opportunity to experience how different operations and services are done at the Huawei office. It was an eye-opening experience for them as they got the chance to learn from experts and develop insights on different pertinent ICT-related topics such as networking and cloud services.
Regarding this arrangement, Yuying Karl says, “We want to do everything for developing ICT talents in the country and give them proper exposure so that they can gather proper ICT knowledge. I believe today’s visit will help the champions in forming ideas about different technical and networking issues prevalent in the industry.”
Seeds for the Future is Huawei’s flagship CSR programme dedicated to top STEM and non-STEM students worldwide. First launched in Bangladesh in 2014, this programme has been nurturing ICT talents since its initiation.
‘Seeds for the Future’ has been implemented in around 130 countries worldwide so far.