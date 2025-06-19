RYZE campaign winners join rainforest world music festival in Malaysia

Six young Bangladeshis are set to embark on a journey to Malaysia’s world-renowned Rainforest World Music Festival, thanks to RYZE, the country’s first AI-powered digital lifestyle brand. The winners earned their spot through a nationwide music-themed trivia contest hosted exclusively on the RYZE app from 23-29 May, reports a press release.

This marks the first time a Bangladeshi digital platform has sent users to a global cultural event of this scale, reflecting RYZE’s bold vision to elevate the youth experience through travel, technology, and creativity.