RYZE campaign winners join rainforest world music festival in Malaysia
Six young Bangladeshis are set to embark on a journey to Malaysia’s world-renowned Rainforest World Music Festival, thanks to RYZE, the country’s first AI-powered digital lifestyle brand. The winners earned their spot through a nationwide music-themed trivia contest hosted exclusively on the RYZE app from 23-29 May, reports a press release.
This marks the first time a Bangladeshi digital platform has sent users to a global cultural event of this scale, reflecting RYZE’s bold vision to elevate the youth experience through travel, technology, and creativity.
The grand prize includes an all-expenses-paid trip to the three-day festival, held from 20-22 June against the lush setting of the Malaysian rainforest, a celebration of music, culture, and environmental harmony that draws thousands of attendees from across the globe.
The winners, Md Ali Nahid, a entrepreneur and small business owner; Shah Md Sultan, a digital marketing strategist; Md Muhaminul Haque, a university student; Md Rian Hossen, a music enthusiast and student; Kazi Naimul Hoque, a senior software engineer; and Shawon Koiri, a creative storyteller and senior content writer, were selected based on their top scores in the app-based contest, which engaged thousands of users nationwide.
In celebration of their upcoming journey, RYZE hosted a photo session at Tiger’s Den in Gulshan.
Speaking on this, Golam Kibria, chief digital officer of Banglalink said, “Through RYZE, we’re building a platform that fuels curiosity and celebrates youthful energy. With this contest, our goal was to offer winners a curated journey that inspires learning and personal growth. The Rainforest World Music Festival delivers exactly that by blending music, travel, and cultural immersion.”
RYZE continues to redefine the digital experience for youth with vibrant, AI-powered content, exciting rewards, lifestyle perks, and interactive campaigns that align with their passions.