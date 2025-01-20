Palli Bidyut’s bill payment made easy with bKash

Using bKash to pay electricity bills under Palli Bidyut Samity not only saves costs for both customers and bill-collecting organisations but also enhances transparency in bill management. Customers can check their bills anytime and save digital receipts.

Again, if there is a lack of sufficient amount in the account, customers can add money from bank account or card to the bKash account to pay the bills instantly. Even if customers want, they can pay their electricity bills from any bKash agent points spread across the country.

Besides, postpaid or prepaid, any bill information can be saved in bKash app, so there is no need to type the bill number to pay the bill every month.