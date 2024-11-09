Two detained from outside of Shilpakala Academy gate

An urgent press conference was organised today, Saturday in protest of the sudden attack on protest prgramme of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation on Friday.

While the press briefing was going on, police detained two people on allegation of causing chaos in front of the gate of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The detainees are identified as Mahiuddin Hridoy, 38, and Russel, 42.

Protesting the show of a play titled ‘Nityapuran’ being stopped midway in the face of demonstration by a group of people, the theatre activists were continuing a rally in front of the Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

During that protest rally of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation, some unidentified persons flung eggs there. Protesting that incident, the urgent press conference was organised on behalf of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation today, Saturday.