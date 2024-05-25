Meril-Prothom Alo Awards: A glitzy silver jubilee celebration

Prothom Alo celebrated its silver jubilee milestone recently, and now radiance of that glory has reached the glitziest event of country’s showbiz industry, Meril-Prothom Alo Awards ceremony.

Issues related to newspapers’ role, quality of journalism and newspaper marketing in this era of online media’s expansion also came up in an at the event, albeit from an entertaining angle. Plus, there were light debates and jibes at parents’ desperate attempts at making their children come first at school and to achieve top spots in every sector of life.

And obviously there were glamorous dances, songs, skits and acting performances in between award distribution.

This time the award ceremony was held at ‘The Grace’ auditorium of United Convention Centre, right beside Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka’s Uttara. This is the first time this event has been held there.

Renowned anchor Hanif Sanket both planned and hosted the silver jubilee celebration. A total of 22 awards were conferred in different categories including special award in hosting, lifetime achievement, popular choice, debutant and critics’ choice. Dignitaries of various fields handed the awards over to the winners.