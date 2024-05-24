Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2023 today at a new venue
The most glamorous event for the country’s showbiz industry, Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2023 is coming up with its 25th edition today, Friday. This year marks the silver jubilee of the award. So, the event will be even more glitzy than ever.
The Meril-Prothom Alo Award ceremony has been held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka for more than two decades. This year Meril-Prothom Alo Awards will be held at a new venue, ‘The Grace’ auditorium of the United Convention Centre in the capital.
The main event will begin at 6:00pm. Before that, all the invited guests of the tinsel town will arrive and walk down the red carpet from 5:00pm. In addition to that, there will be ‘glammove’ as an extra attraction. The guests will enter the auditorium from 4:00pm.
Veteran master of ceremonies Hanif Sanket will be in the helm of the event this time. He returned to hosting Meril-Prothom Alo Awards almost after two decades. In the history of this award he is the only one to host this event solo the highest number of times.
Every year, there’s a cultural segment in this award function. Since this year is the silver jubilee of Meril-Prothom Alo Awards, there are a lot of surprises in hold. Alongside hosting, Hanif Sanket has done the whole planning and directed the whole arrangement this time.
There will be ‘Popular Choice Award’, ‘Critics’ Choice Award’ and ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ this time. Every year, there are always speculations among public centering who will be receiving these awards and honours. There will be an end to those assumptions when the name of the awardees will be announced this evening.
Ace celebrities will be performing in the star-studded event today. The artistes have been spending busy houres in rehearsals for the last couple of days. This Meril-Prothom Alo Awards had been launched back in 1999, to recognise the best performance of the year in the entertainment industry.
Prothom Alo editor, Matiur Rahman will deliver the welcome speech at the event while managing director of Square Toiletries Limted, Anjan Chowdhury will deliver his speech to greet the guest.