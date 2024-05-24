Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2023 today at a new venue

The most glamorous event for the country’s showbiz industry, Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2023 is coming up with its 25th edition today, Friday. This year marks the silver jubilee of the award. So, the event will be even more glitzy than ever.

The Meril-Prothom Alo Award ceremony has been held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka for more than two decades. This year Meril-Prothom Alo Awards will be held at a new venue, ‘The Grace’ auditorium of the United Convention Centre in the capital.