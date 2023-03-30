This has taken us towards greater darkness: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki also said, “I haven’t understood until now what’s wrong with the Prothom Alo’s report.”

The internationally acclaimed filmmaker, in his Facebook post, said, “The person/s who have led the incident against Prothom Alo’s journalist and editor up to filing a case should realise, this has taken us further towards darkness. I don’t intend to discuss the report now as many things have already been said about it. I just want to say, anyone could be aggrieved with a news report. There are many ways to deal with that too.

“The path chosen is dangerous one for the country. And even if I talk from the government’s point of view, through this reaction the slogan “I want independence of rice-daal-meat” has been reinforced manifold.