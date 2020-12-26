Actor Abdul Kader passes away

He wanted to live six more months. The physicians did everything they could, but finally all attempts to safe the actor’s life failed. Abdul Kader breathed his last at 8:20am Saturday morning at a private hospital in the capital city. Abdul Kader’s daughter-in-law Zahida Islam confirmed the actor’s death to Prothom Alo.

He was 69. Abdul Kader has left behind his wife, son and daughter.

Widely popular TV actor Abdul Kader had long been unwell. He was taken to Chennai for treatment on 8 December where, on 15 December, he was diagnosed with cancer. Cancer had spread all over his body, the physicians there said, and he was too weak to be given chemotherapy.