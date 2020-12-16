Actor Abdul Kader’s condition deteriorates as cancer spreads

Widely popular TV actor Abdul Kader has long been unwell. He went to Chennai for treatment where he was diagnosed with cancer. He is presently in hospital there in a critical condition, undergoing treatment. His haemoglobin started to fall from Tuesday and his condition has been steadily deteriorating. This was confirmed by his daughter-in-law.
His daughter-in-law Zahida Islam Jamie, speaking from Christian Medical Hospital in Chennai, said her father-in-law had been unwell for long and wasn’t able to eat properly. He had been examined at several hospitals, but his illness couldn’t be determined. Finally after a CT scan of his entire body, a tumour was detected.
“After the tumour was detected, we decided to admit him to the hospital in Chennai. After another check-up, on 15 December the physicians held a board meeting and said that my father-in-law had cancer,” said Zahida Islam. “The cancer has spread all over his body. It is at the fourth stage.”
The local hospitals had suspected he had cancer and that was confirmed in Chennai. His condition is critical, with his haemoglobin count falling to 3. He was given a blood transfusion on Tuesday.
Kader will be administered blood transfusion on Wednesday again. Quoting physicians, Jamie said, “It will hardly be any use admitting him to ICU. The physicians have not yet said whether he can be given chemo. He is extremely weak. The physicians do not want to give him chemo at the moment. He has to gain strength first.”
“After discussing with the family, we told the physicians that if he can’t be given chemo now, we would like to take him back to the country once he recovers somewhat,” said Jamie.
If all goes well, the family has decided to bring him back home on 18 December.
Abdul Kader spiralled to fame as the character ‘Badi’ in Humayun Ahmed’s serial ‘Kothao Keu Nei’. He was also a popular face on the magazine programme ‘Ityadi’. He is extremely popular in comedy roles on TV.