Actor Abdul Kader’s condition deteriorates as cancer spreads

“After the tumour was detected, we decided to admit him to the hospital in Chennai. After another check-up, on 15 December the physicians held a board meeting and said that my father-in-law had cancer,” said Zahida Islam. “The cancer has spread all over his body. It is at the fourth stage.”

The local hospitals had suspected he had cancer and that was confirmed in Chennai. His condition is critical, with his haemoglobin count falling to 3. He was given a blood transfusion on Tuesday.

Kader will be administered blood transfusion on Wednesday again. Quoting physicians, Jamie said, “It will hardly be any use admitting him to ICU. The physicians have not yet said whether he can be given chemo. He is extremely weak. The physicians do not want to give him chemo at the moment. He has to gain strength first.”