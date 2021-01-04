Animation film ‘Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita’ nears completion

A full-length animation film is being made based on the book ‘Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita’ (My Father Mujib) written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Work of the two dimension(2-D) film is near completion. The film is being made by group of former and current students of Dhaka University’s Fine Arts faculty are working in it.
Mohammad Sohel Rana is the director of the film which is being made at his production house Prolancer Studio. He is also a former student of the Fine Arts faculty. He has made several TV dramas and documentaries.
Work of the animation film is at the last stage now. Post-production is underway. The Information and Communication Technology Division funded the film on the occasion of Mujib Year. The film will be released this year.
Recently, teasers and a song of the film were released on several Facebook pages and YouTube channels including Prolancer’s. The song has drawn praise.
The song “Tomar Somadhi Phulle Phulle Dhaka, (Your grave is covered in flowers)” was also used in another film ‘Antar’ released in the West Bengal in 1965. Gouriprasanna Majumdar wrote the lyrics song and Sudhin Das directed the music. Shyamal Mitra composed and sang it.
In the new music arrangement by Prolancer Studio, Meghdal band vocal Shibu Kumar Shil gave voice to the song for “Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita”. He said, “It was a very good proposal. Kibria, Roni, Shoyeb, Surov– all friends together made the song. However, there was a pressure. If it is not good, audience will not accept it in the cinemas. So we gave our best effort. Besides, if I must say something about the film, I believe our audiences will get to see something different.”
Director Rana said, it is the first feature-length animation film of the country. From the beginning, they emphasised research, so that there will be no mistake. He said, “Hopefully, we will present an excellent animation film to our audience, in which the story of Bangabandhu’s childhood, teenage and youth will be told.”
Earlier, Rana bagged several international awards for his ‘Right to Water’ documentary, including Green Film Award at Berlin International Short Film Festival in Germany, Best Short Documentary Film Award at River Film Festival in Italy, and Best Documentary Film Festival at Istanbul film festival.