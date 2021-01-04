Animation film ‘Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita’ nears completion

A full-length animation film is being made based on the book ‘Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita’ (My Father Mujib) written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Work of the two dimension(2-D) film is near completion. The film is being made by group of former and current students of Dhaka University’s Fine Arts faculty are working in it.

Mohammad Sohel Rana is the director of the film which is being made at his production house Prolancer Studio. He is also a former student of the Fine Arts faculty. He has made several TV dramas and documentaries.

Work of the animation film is at the last stage now. Post-production is underway. The Information and Communication Technology Division funded the film on the occasion of Mujib Year. The film will be released this year.