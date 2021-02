Amazon Prime’s Aparna Purohit records statement at police station

Amazon Prime’s India head of original content Aparna Purohit reached Hazratganj police station to record her statement in a case related to web series ‘Tandav’ for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

On 18 January, an FIR had been registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime’s India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of the web series ‘Tandav’ Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

BJP leader Ram Kadam had earlier said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar police station against ‘Tandav’. Expressing similar concerns, BJP leader Manoj Kotak had written a letter to union minister Prakash Javadekar.