Farah Khan on how she asked Govinda to choreograph Shah Rukh

“Govinda’s jodi with Ganesh Acharya was so good that I felt if I choreographed him, it would be proven that I am not good enough to choreograph him. In fact, even when he came to shoot for ‘Om Shanti Om’s ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ song, I didn’t have the courage to choreograph him.

“Hence, I told Govinda to choreograph Shah Rukh Khan for his portion, telling them that we’ll keep those steps. They did the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the end and it came out so well. So, whenever we dance, Govinda will have to choreograph me, like how he did today.”