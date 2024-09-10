Hollywood mourns James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader

Stars of the screen are mourning the death of James Earl Jones, the voice of ‘Star Wars’ villain Darth Vader, on Monday at the age of 93.

Jones, who also voiced King Mufasa in Disney's animated feature ‘The Lion King’, had a prolific and varied career.

Over six decades he worked with some of the greatest figures in cinema and theater, including Stanley Kubrick in his 1964 Cold War satire ‘Dr Strangelove’.

He also had roles in the Arnold Schwarzenegger film ‘Conan The Barbarian’ and the 1989 Kevin Costner movie ‘Field of Dreams’.

But it was for his role as one of cinema's most famous villains that he became most widely known.