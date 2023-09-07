Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' releases in Bangladesh tonight, making history

According to filmmaker-distributor Anonno Mamun from Action Cut Entertainment, ‘Jawan’ received an uncut censor certificate from the board at 12:00 pm after the board members saw the film.

The importers, Action Cut Entertainment and Rongdhonu Group, have confirmed that the film will start screenings tonight, Thursday. Primarily, the film is set to be screened in 41 theatres across the country, according to its overseas distributor, Yash Raj Films.

When contacted Star Cineplex to know the show times of the film on Thursday, its media and marketing senior manager Mesbah Uddin Ahmed said that the show times are yet to be announced.