Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' releases in Bangladesh tonight, making history

After much drama, debate, and speculation regarding the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Bollywood film ‘Jawan’ in Bangladesh, it is now set to be finally screened today, Thursday as it has received clearance from the Censor Board.
This is the first time any Indian film has been released in Bangladesh on the same day as its global release, reports UNB.
According to filmmaker-distributor Anonno Mamun from Action Cut Entertainment, ‘Jawan’ received an uncut censor certificate from the board at 12:00 pm after the board members saw the film.
The importers, Action Cut Entertainment and Rongdhonu Group, have confirmed that the film will start screenings tonight, Thursday. Primarily, the film is set to be screened in 41 theatres across the country, according to its overseas distributor, Yash Raj Films.
When contacted Star Cineplex to know the show times of the film on Thursday, its media and marketing senior manager Mesbah Uddin Ahmed said that the show times are yet to be announced.
That being said, several of Shah Rukh Khan's fans and admirers in Bangladesh have already joined forces to celebrate their fandom. ‘True SRKians BD’ - a Facebook fan page of Shahrukh Khan in Bangladesh, has booked the ‘first-day first show’ of the film at Blockbuster Cinemas in the capital’s Jamuna Future Park.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting granted permission for ‘Jawan's’ import on 27 August, and its screening on the same day as its global release. Earlier, another Shah Rukh Khan film, ‘Pathaan’ released in Bangladesh in May and got massive responses from the fans.
However, several artists and filmmakers, namely Delwar Jahan Jhantu, expressed anger and frustration over the release of Hindi films in Bangladesh.
‘Jawan’ features an ensemble cast with South Indian superstar Nayantara, Bollywood's acclaimed actress Deepika Padukone, South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi, and SRK himself in multiple characters, alongside Sania Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu, among others.
Since its release in the early hours of Thursday, the film has been getting rave reviews from both critics and moviegoers.