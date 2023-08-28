Shah Rukh’s ‘Jawan’ to release in Bangladesh, India on same date

Almost after four months of being released in Indian theatres, imported Bollywood film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ released in about 30 single screen halls and multiplexes in Bangladesh on 25 August. But the film crashed hard at the box office on the very first day of its release here.
This left the importers in the risk of major losses. They are saying, this problem has been caused from the movie being released in Bangladesh after a long delay following its release in India.
It would be no good to import and release Indian films in Bangladesh if they are not released on the same or nearby dates of their release in India. That’s why importers are trying their best to import Bollywood film ‘Jawan’ and release in theatres at the same time with India.
Shah Rukh Khan’s next film ‘Jawan’ is releasing in theatres across the world including India itself on 7 September. Importers want to release it in Bangladesh on the same date as well.
Bangladesh government’s import-export policy committee on Sunday gave permission to import this film in Bangladesh. Action Cut Entertainment together with Rongdhonu Group is importing the film in Bangladesh.
On behalf of Action Cut Entertainment Importer Anonno Mamun said, “The import-export committee on Sunday afternoon nodded for the film to be imported in Bangladesh. The committee however wants the film to be released in Bangladesh at the same time.
“We are trying our best in this regard. If any issue arises in releasing it on the same date, ‘Jawan’ will release in Bangladesh a day later on 8 September,” he added.