Shah Rukh’s ‘Jawan’ to release in Bangladesh, India on same date

It would be no good to import and release Indian films in Bangladesh if they are not released on the same or nearby dates of their release in India. That’s why importers are trying their best to import Bollywood film ‘Jawan’ and release in theatres at the same time with India.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film ‘Jawan’ is releasing in theatres across the world including India itself on 7 September. Importers want to release it in Bangladesh on the same date as well.

Bangladesh government’s import-export policy committee on Sunday gave permission to import this film in Bangladesh. Action Cut Entertainment together with Rongdhonu Group is importing the film in Bangladesh.