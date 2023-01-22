Marvel star Jeremy Renner reveals he broke over 30 bones in snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner shared the picture from his therapy session and revealed that he broke over 30 bones in a critical snow plow injury. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Marvel star treated fans with his health update.

Sharing the picture of himself doing leg stretches at home along with a caption, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years .... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."

He thanked everyone for the support for their love and blessings. Renner also revealed how he is dealing after breaking over 30 bones.