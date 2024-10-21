'Smile 2' scares up the biggest audiences in theaters

Paramount's new horror film ‘Smile 2’ has surpassed its successful predecessor, taking in an estimated USD 23 million in North American theaters this weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

"This is an excellent opening for the second episode in a horror series," said analyst David A Gross, who noted that horror sequels tend to earn a fourth less than the originals.

The first ‘Smile’, also directed by horror-master Parker Finn, made USD 22.6 million when it opened in 2022 and ultimately grossed USD 217 million worldwide. ‘Smile 2’ again tells the story of a grim curse, passed from one victim to the next that afflicts a troubled pop star (Naomi Scott).