'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' premieres at Toronto International Film Festival

The Biopic titled ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’, directed by renowned Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, premiered at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 13 September 2023, reports UNB.

The film, depicting the life and political odyssey of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman resonated deeply with the audience, filling the entire TIFF Bell Lightbox hall to its capacity during the screening.

In a statement, director Shyam Benegal expressed his delight at the news of the film being premiered at such a prestigious festival.