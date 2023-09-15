'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' premieres at Toronto International Film Festival

The Biopic titled ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’, directed by renowned Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, premiered at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 13 September 2023, reports UNB.
The film, depicting the life and political odyssey of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman resonated deeply with the audience, filling the entire TIFF Bell Lightbox hall to its capacity during the screening.
In a statement, director Shyam Benegal expressed his delight at the news of the film being premiered at such a prestigious festival.
"I’m sure the story of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his journey to create the Nation of Bangladesh will echo with people and communities across the globe. It has been an honour to be able to tell this inspiring story of the making of a nation,” he continued.
Hasan Mahmud, minister of information and broadcasting who was present during the screening said, "I’m brimming with emotions at this screening of 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation,' the biopic on our Bangabandhu - under whose leadership we achieved our independence.”
“I’m grateful to the teams from both countries for portraying his journey, his unfathomable love and the supreme sacrifice for the country and its people,” he added.
He also mentioned that this cinematic endeavour will portray the narrative of Bangabandhu's sacrificial journey of building the nation of Bangladesh, a story meant for the global audience.
Bangladesh high commissioner to Canada, Khalilur Rahman during a post-premiere interview emphasised that the screening of ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ at the TIFF, significantly strengthens efforts for the deportation of Nur Chowdhury, the heinous killer of Bangabandhu, to Bangladesh to implement the verdict.
Lead actor Arifin Shuvoo, who portrayed the iconic role of Bangabandhu, said, “It is an honour to play Bangabandhu in this magnificent biopic, and to be here to see the response myself. May Mujib continue to touch our hearts and inspire the world as he always did."
Actor Nusraat Faria, who was also present at the screening, shared her privilege in playing the character of Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu’s daughter and the current prime minister of Bangladesh: "The film has truly come out so well, and seeing the love and support it is getting is truly fulfilling."
Under the audio-visual co-production agreement between The Republic of India and The People’s Republic of Bangladesh, ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ was crafted with meticulous detail, capturing the essence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's life and his role in shaping the destiny of Bangladesh.
The screening of ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ at prestigious TIFF is a testament to the enduring legacy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his immeasurable contributions to the world.