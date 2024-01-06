Actor Christian Oliver, his two daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Christian Oliver, best known for his roles in films including ‘Speed Racer’ and ‘Valkyrie’, died on Thursday along with his two young daughters when his small plane crashed into the water off the coast of a Caribbean island, Deadline reported.

Oliver was 51. Robert Sachs, the plane's owner and pilot, died in the crash as well. Oliver's daughters, Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, were among the deceased.

Authorities said the single-engine aircraft crashed on its way to neighbouring St. Lucia on Thursday afternoon after taking off from JF Mitchell Airport in Bequia, a small island in the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.