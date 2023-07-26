Mithila grabs attention with her debut film in West Bengal

Rafiath Rashid Mithila starrer film ‘Maya’ released in West Bengal on 7 July. This Bangladeshi actress actually made her Tollywood debut with this film. Following the release, west Bengal media has acclaimed Mithila’s performance in the film, helmed by Rajarshi Dey.
Online edition of Sangbad Partidin, a Kolkata-based media outlet, published a review of the film with the title ‘Maya’ revolves around greed-lust-ambition: Mithila, Kamalesshwar, Rahul grab attention’.
The film has gained a rating of 4.5 out of 5. Regarding Mithila’s performance they wrote, “It’s already known that Rajarshi (director of the film) is an expert, when it comes to working on star-studded films. This film is no exception either. Kamaleshwar and Mithila were great in the character of ‘Lord’ and ‘Lady’. Mithila’s costume and look gives flashbacks of Shakespearian times.”
Times of India, another Indian media outlet, however has given a lower rating to the film. They have termed Mithila’s performance a combination of good and bad. They believe she should have been more considerate of the dialogues delivered in a mixed dialect of Hindi and Bangla, especially.
Referring to Mithila’s look, Ei Shomoy (another Kolkata-based newspaper) in a report titled ‘Macbeth in Tollywood: Tale of a raped women’s life battle wins heart of the audience’ wrote, “Srijit’s wife, Mithila donning black attire in the film ‘Maya’ has provided her with a more mysterious outlook.”
“Mithila in the film has been found sporting dreadlocks and rudraksha beads wrapped around the neck. Apart from her performance, this look of Mithila has grabbed attention of the cinema lovers,” it continued.
Online edition of Hindustan Times Bangla has published a long review of the film under the heading, ‘Female-centric film fashioned after ‘Macbeth’: ‘Maya’, winding of the story with the wave of Mithila’s fingers’.
Pouring in high praises for the Bangladeshi actress Hindustan Times wrote, “All the actors and actresses in this star-studded film are brilliant. I don’t remember seeing Kamaleshwar Mukherjee in a central role such as this earlier. Though he plays the villain in this film, he actually is the real hero. Among the female characters, Shudipta Chakraborty and Rafiath Rashid Mithila, these two actresses came into limelight the most.”
“Mithila who played, ‘Maya’, the whole story winds with the wave of whose fingers, has made it clear right in her debut film that she’s a class actress. Her soft tone of voice and speaking fluent Hindi despite being a Bangladeshi was remarkable.”
“However, the most heart-touching feature was the expression of Mithila’s eyes. There was no need for dialogue, since she had done quite a lot of the acting just with her eyes. Her look and hairstyle, matching the character was captivating after all,” it continued.
Many stars were present at the premiere show of the film in Kolkata. Many of them heaped praises on the film following the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times Bangla Mithila said, “I have received a mixed reaction at the premiere. It’s a long film and many people are not accustomed to watching such lengthy films."
"On the other hand, many a people have found it wonderful. I have heard positive reviews about everyone’s performances. All the actors and actresses have given their best shot, every one of them are amazing. And, since it’s a bit of a different adaptation of ‘Macbeth’, the film seemed incredible to some," she continued.