Mithila grabs attention with her debut film in West Bengal

Rafiath Rashid Mithila starrer film ‘Maya’ released in West Bengal on 7 July. This Bangladeshi actress actually made her Tollywood debut with this film. Following the release, west Bengal media has acclaimed Mithila’s performance in the film, helmed by Rajarshi Dey.

Online edition of Sangbad Partidin, a Kolkata-based media outlet, published a review of the film with the title ‘Maya’ revolves around greed-lust-ambition: Mithila, Kamalesshwar, Rahul grab attention’.

The film has gained a rating of 4.5 out of 5. Regarding Mithila’s performance they wrote, “It’s already known that Rajarshi (director of the film) is an expert, when it comes to working on star-studded films. This film is no exception either. Kamaleshwar and Mithila were great in the character of ‘Lord’ and ‘Lady’. Mithila’s costume and look gives flashbacks of Shakespearian times.”