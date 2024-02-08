Ahmed Rubel to be laid to rest at Gazipur

Actor Ahmed Rubel’s body was at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in capital’s Segunbagicha area today Thursday for people to pay homage. Cultural personality and filmmaker Nasiruddin Yousuff confirmed the news to the media.

He said that at the initiative of Dhaka Theatre Ahmed Rubel’s body was to be kept at the Shilpakala Academy from 11:00am to 12:30pm. People from all walks of life could pay their respects to him there.