Ahmed Rubel to be laid to rest at Gazipur
Actor Ahmed Rubel’s body was at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in capital’s Segunbagicha area today Thursday for people to pay homage. Cultural personality and filmmaker Nasiruddin Yousuff confirmed the news to the media.
He said that at the initiative of Dhaka Theatre Ahmed Rubel’s body was to be kept at the Shilpakala Academy from 11:00am to 12:30pm. People from all walks of life could pay their respects to him there.
Earlier, Ahmed Rubel’s body was kept at Markazul’s mortuary in Mohammadpur on Wednesday night. His body was taken to Gazipur this afternoon and is to be buried at North Chayabithi, Jorapukur area there after the Asr prayers.
Ahmed Rubel was scheduled to attend the premiere of his latest film ‘Peyarar Subash’, directed by Nurul Alam Atique on Wednesday evening. He worked with Jaya Ahsan and Tariq Anam Khan in the film.
Ahmed Rubel fell unconsciousness after getting out from the car at the basement of Bashundhara Shopping Complex where as had come to attend the premiere show of his movie. Later when he was taken to a private hospital, the physician there declared him dead at 5:58pm.
He was born in Chapainawabganj in 1968 and he grew up in Dhaka since childhood. He used to live in Gazipur with his family. He debuted in drama with Giasuddin Selim’s ‘Swapnojatra’.
Afterwards, he became immensely famous from acting in Humayun Ahmed’s drama ‘Poka’. Another of his drama ‘Brikkho Manob’ made him popular among audience of all classes.
Rubel’s character named ‘Maental Bahadur’ in mega serial ’51 Borti’, written by Anisul Hoque and directed by Mostafa Sarwar Farooki had also created quite some buzz.
Alongside dramas Ahmed Rubel has portrayed various excellent characters in films also. He has acted in films like ‘Chandrokotha’, ‘Bachelor’, ‘Meghla Akash’, ‘The Last Thakur’, ‘Shyamol Chhaya’, ‘Alatchakra’ and ‘Laal Moroger Jhuti’.
His last film ‘Peyarar Subash’, directed by Nurul Alam Atique is scheduled to release in theaters tomorrow, 9 February.