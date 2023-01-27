Kangana Ranaut criticises SRK's Pathaan for putting out Pakistan in 'good light'

"I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans ... the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan, it's beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathaan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan," Kangna added in her tweets.

This comes just one day after Kangana lauded Pathaan at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film 'Emergency'. And it looks like Kangana is back raising eyebrows with her tweets.

Previously, Kangana had commented on Pathaan's success and told reporters, "Such films should work. Pathaan is doing very well. I feel films like this should do well, and we're all trying to do what we can to bring Hindi cinema back to glory."