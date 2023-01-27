Kangana Ranaut criticises SRK's Pathaan for putting out Pakistan in 'good light'

“Yes it is India's love and inclusiveness where eighty per cent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgments that makes it Great... it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies...”
“But all those who are having high hopes please note... Pathaan can only be a film... Only the name of Lord Ram will be hailed here,” she continued.
"I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans ... the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan, it's beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathaan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan," Kangna added in her tweets.
This comes just one day after Kangana lauded Pathaan at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film 'Emergency'. And it looks like Kangana is back raising eyebrows with her tweets.
Previously, Kangana had commented on Pathaan's success and told reporters, "Such films should work. Pathaan is doing very well. I feel films like this should do well, and we're all trying to do what we can to bring Hindi cinema back to glory."
Kangana's Twitter account, which was blocked in May 2021, was restored on 24 January, after over 20 months. However, an official blue tick from her profile is still missing. Her account had been suspended for 'repeated violations' of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.
On her return, Kangana tweeted, "Hello everyone, it's nice to be back here". She then shared a clip from the making of her upcoming film 'Emergency', which will release in October 2023.
'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100-crore club on its opening day.
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Pathaan' is Bollywood's biggest opener as it minted Rs 1.06 billion (106 crore) gross, worldwide, on the first day of its release.