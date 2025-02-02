Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to file a motion dismissing Baldoni's lawsuit

Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have informed a federal judge that they plan to seek dismissal of Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit, according to a media outlet.

The legal battle between the two 'It Ends With Us' co-stars is set for its first hearing on Monday.

According to Variety, Lively accused Baldoni, who also directed the film, of sexually harassing her on set and later retaliating against her with a smear campaign when she spoke up. Baldoni, in turn, filed a defamation lawsuit against her.