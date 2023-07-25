Hindu verse in 'Oppenheimer' sex scene sparks Indian anger

The biographical drama about US physicist Robert Oppenheimer -- played by actor Cillian Murphy -- opened in India on Friday to positive reviews, reportedly raking in more than $3 million at the box office in two days.

One scene shows Oppenheimer with his lover Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh, in which she opens a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu religious text, and asks him to read from it.

Murphy reads the line, "Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds", the quote which Oppenheimer reportedly recalled when the first nuclear bomb was detonated.