Bullfighting documentary wins top prize at San Sebastian

A documentary about bullfighting, ‘Tardes de Soledad’ (Afternoons of Solitude) , picked up the top award at the San Sebastian Film Festival Saturday.

The film, by Spanish director Albert Serra, won the Golden Shell for best film at the festival, for its portrayal of a day in the life of a Peruvian bullfighter, Andres Roca Rey.

Serra thanked the festival organisers for having selected his film after animal rights groups had campaigned against its screening.