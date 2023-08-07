Sublime! 'Barbie' tops USD 1bn globally in first for solo woman director

Hollywood's pink wave has yet to crest as Warner Bros.' ‘Barbie’ dominated for a third straight weekend in North American theaters, pushing the film's global haul past USD 1 billion in a first for a solo woman director, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster has tapped into a cultural zeitgeist: not only did it make history by hitting the billion-dollar box office milestone, it also did so faster than any film -- including those directed by men -- in Warner Bros.' 100-year history, executives there said.

The film, which earlier scored the biggest opening weekend of the year, "has captured the imagination of moviegoers around the world and the results are incredibly impressive," analyst Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore said.