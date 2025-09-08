Russell Crowe shaken by Nazi role in festival hit 'Nuremberg'

The movie, out in theaters in November and based on Jack El-Hai's book ‘The Nazi and the Psychiatrist’, depicts Goering as a charming, smart and wily prisoner, while not shying away from the colossal evil in which he played a pivotal role.

"You can't play a character like this and not walk away, at the end of the day, feeling things that maybe shake you about what went down," Crowe told journalists on the world premiere's red carpet.

Crowe speaks German in parts of the film, depicting how Goering believed he could use the post-World War II Nuremberg trials to justify his actions on a global stage.