Anushka Sharma shares special note for Virat after Team India wins T20 WC 2024

It is a proud moment for the Indians as Team India won the T20 World Cup 2024 by 7 runs. There is a celebration mood all around. Fans and celebs took to social media and congratulated the Men in Blue for this victory.

Actor Anushka Sharma wrote a heartwarming note for her husband and star batter Virat Kohli.

Calling him her "home", she wrote a sweet note for Virat on her Instagram handle along with his picture holding the trophy. "AND ..... I love this [email protected] . So grateful to call you my home..- now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !"