23rd DIFF concludes, ‘Priyo Maloti’ wins Best Film for Bangladesh

The 23rd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) concluded on Sunday, awarding Shankha Dasgupta-directed and Mehazabien Chowdhury-starrer film ‘Priyo Maloti’ the FIPRESCI Award for Best Full-Length Feature Film under the Bangladesh Panorama section.

Organised for nine days in five venues across the capital, the festival showcased 203 films from 75 countries in 10 different categories.

On Sunday, the festival concluded with its closing ceremony at the main auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum in the capital, with the Bangladeshi premier of the film ‘Boli’, directed by Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury.

Cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki joined the ceremony as the chief guest, who mentioned several future steps for the Bangladesh film industry and the future editions of the Dhaka International Film Festival.

He promised a permanent arrangement for well-equipped venues, a fixed budget and year-round activities, and also shared aspirations for the continuation of these types of works.